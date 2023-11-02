The best player in the history of World Cup tournaments has been named, it's not Messi or Ronaldо

The British publication FourFourTwo has released a ranking of the best football players who have stood out the most in World Cup tournaments throughout history.

The top spot goes to the legendary Pelé, the King of Football, who is the only player to have won the World Cup three times. Lionel Messi, who won the last World Cup for Argentina, is in second place, and the top three is rounded out by another legendary Argentine, Diego Maradona.

It is remarkable that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, is not represented in the list.

Here are the top 10 players in the history of World Cup tournaments: