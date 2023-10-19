The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded

The Belgium - Sweden UEFA Euro 2024 qualification match will not be completed, as announced on the official UEFA website.

It was not possible to complete the match the following day, and there were no available time windows for a rescheduled game. As a result, the score from the first half is considered final, and all statistics are transferred to the table. This verdict does not affect the key issues in Group F. Belgium and Austria had already secured their spots in the Euro 2024 final stage, while Sweden lost all chances.

Prior to the game, a terrorist killed two Swedish fans. The match lasted for one hour, after which the players did not return to the field. Lindelöf, the team captain, took the initiative to initiate discussions with his teammates and the Belgian players.

Earlier, the media reported the arrest of the killer of the two Swedish fans. Preliminarily, he sustained severe injuries during his apprehension.