RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded

The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded

Football news Today, 09:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded

The Belgium - Sweden UEFA Euro 2024 qualification match will not be completed, as announced on the official UEFA website.

It was not possible to complete the match the following day, and there were no available time windows for a rescheduled game. As a result, the score from the first half is considered final, and all statistics are transferred to the table. This verdict does not affect the key issues in Group F. Belgium and Austria had already secured their spots in the Euro 2024 final stage, while Sweden lost all chances.

Prior to the game, a terrorist killed two Swedish fans. The match lasted for one hour, after which the players did not return to the field. Lindelöf, the team captain, took the initiative to initiate discussions with his teammates and the Belgian players.

Earlier, the media reported the arrest of the killer of the two Swedish fans. Preliminarily, he sustained severe injuries during his apprehension.

Related teams and leagues
Belgium Sweden European Championship
Popular news
Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus
Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy
Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office
Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 07:58 The Bayern defender supported Palestine. He wasn't at practice today Football news Today, 06:55 PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury Football news Today, 05:00 Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury Football news Today, 04:30 Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case Football news Today, 03:40 "I didn't like it." Hazard said why he retired Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023