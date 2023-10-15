The Arsenal player has extended his contract with the club

Eddie Nketiah has inked a new contract with Arsenal. The 24-year-old footballer, in an interview with FourFourTwo, expressed his affection for the Gunners in relation to his fresh deal, stating,

“I signed a new contract with Arsenal because I love this club. London is my home. I've been an Arsenal fan all my life, and that played a significant role”.

🔴⚪️ Eddie Nketiah: "I signed new deal at Arsenal as I love the club. London’s home... but I’ve been an Arsenal fan all my life and that played a big part".



"Talking to the manager and the plans he had for me… I knew I wanted to learn, develop, help #AFC", told FourFourTwo. pic.twitter.com/E1UY2eLejY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2023

Nketiah, a native of London, initially developed in Chelsea's youth setup. However, in 2015, he was released from the club due to his lack of stature. In that same year, he joined the Arsenal academy. He played for the U-18 and U-23 teams and, after the 2016/17 season, was called up by Arsène Wenger for a pre-season tour of Australia and China. He subsequently made his debut for the senior squad, featuring in three matches in the following season.

During the second half of 2019, the striker spent a loan spell with Leeds, and upon his return, he started gaining more playing time.

In the previous season, Nketiah made 40 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. Additionally, the forward participated in numerous matches for various age categories of the national team and, just the other day, featured for the senior England team in a match against Australia, coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute for the scorer of the game's only goal, Ollie Watkins.