RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Arsenal player has extended his contract with the club

The Arsenal player has extended his contract with the club

Football news Today, 07:53
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Arsenal player has extended his contract with the club Photo from goonerdaily.com/Author unknown

Eddie Nketiah has inked a new contract with Arsenal. The 24-year-old footballer, in an interview with FourFourTwo, expressed his affection for the Gunners in relation to his fresh deal, stating,

“I signed a new contract with Arsenal because I love this club. London is my home. I've been an Arsenal fan all my life, and that played a significant role”.

Nketiah, a native of London, initially developed in Chelsea's youth setup. However, in 2015, he was released from the club due to his lack of stature. In that same year, he joined the Arsenal academy. He played for the U-18 and U-23 teams and, after the 2016/17 season, was called up by Arsène Wenger for a pre-season tour of Australia and China. He subsequently made his debut for the senior squad, featuring in three matches in the following season.

During the second half of 2019, the striker spent a loan spell with Leeds, and upon his return, he started gaining more playing time.

In the previous season, Nketiah made 40 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. Additionally, the forward participated in numerous matches for various age categories of the national team and, just the other day, featured for the senior England team in a match against Australia, coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute for the scorer of the game's only goal, Ollie Watkins.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news 13 oct 2023, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news 13 oct 2023, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:45 Bayern Munich is interested in a winger from Girona Football news Today, 09:13 Arsenal enters negotiations with Barcelona for Antwerp player Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 08:36 VIDEO. Gol olimpico? How Messi nearly orchestrated a wonder goal from a corner for Argentina Football news Today, 08:33 Messi travels to China with Inter Miami Football news Today, 07:53 The Arsenal player has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 07:23 Premier League investors are negotiating the possibility of broadcasting all matches Football news Today, 06:51 The Barcelona player said he wants to play for the Catalan club all his life Football news Today, 06:22 Barcelona wants to sign Chelsea defender Football news Today, 06:12 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8
Sport Predictions
Football Today Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Spain prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Wales vs Croatia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Turkey vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Poland vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023