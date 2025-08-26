"That's exactly where I should be focusing my efforts." Howe distances himself from Isak transfer situation
Recently, the transfer saga surrounding Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has somewhat cooled down, but the Swedish forward still remains away from the squad. Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe seems visibly weary of the situation.
Details: Howe stated he has no idea what is currently happening because he isn’t involved in the negotiations. For him, the main priority is working with those players who are committed to playing for Newcastle.
Quote: "I’m not aware, I haven’t been involved in the negotiations for quite some time. I’m preparing the team, putting all my energy into the players who want to play for Newcastle. I think that’s exactly where I should be focusing my efforts. I haven’t been in the discussions, so I don’t know what stage the process is at right now.
I don’t know for what reason he’s here, but obviously he came to support the team, to show his presence. That’s important to me, and everyone is happy when he’s around the fans. But yes, you’re right, he’s the owner. He’s the main person who determines what decisions we make. But as I said, I haven’t been involved in any conversations today and have no idea where it’s all heading."