Tension rises in Naples! Mass clashes erupt between fans ahead of Napoli vs Sporting
The atmosphere is heated even before kickoff
Football news Today, 12:51Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
On the streets of Naples, violent clashes broke out between supporters of Napoli and Sporting ahead of their Champions League showdown.
Details: According to media reports, fights erupted in the city streets just hours before the opening whistle. Flares, fireworks, and improvised objects were thrown as tempers flared. Police had to intervene rapidly to separate the aggressive fans and restore order.
The Napoli vs Sporting match will take place today, October 1, at 21:00 Central European Time.
