Tension rises in Naples! Mass clashes erupt between fans ahead of Napoli vs Sporting

The atmosphere is heated even before kickoff

On the streets of Naples, violent clashes broke out between supporters of Napoli and Sporting ahead of their Champions League showdown.

Details: According to media reports, fights erupted in the city streets just hours before the opening whistle. Flares, fireworks, and improvised objects were thrown as tempers flared. Police had to intervene rapidly to separate the aggressive fans and restore order.

🔵 | Violenti scontri tra i tifosi del #Napoli e dello Sporting Lisbona prima della gara di Champions League pic.twitter.com/tsaG54yX1c — NN | Napoli Network (@NapoliNetworkX) October 1, 2025

01.10.2025, Napoli🇮🇹 came before match to the restaurant with Sporting🇵🇹. Napoli run, click here for video: https://t.co/Gb2KH9CZHv



All in one place. Tap to download.

🔗 https://t.co/FXnrFRp1rX pic.twitter.com/UECxuWp8ue — Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) October 1, 2025

The Napoli vs Sporting match will take place today, October 1, at 21:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: Napoli are looking to sign Nunes from Manchester City.