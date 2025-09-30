Napoli looking to sign Portuguese player from Manchester City

The transfer could take place during the winter break.

The player's versatility has caught Antonio Conte's eye.

Details: According to renowned insider Nicolò Schira, 27-year-old Manchester City right-back Matheus Nunes has become one of Napoli's top targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The source reports that Napoli representatives have already reached out to the player's entourage to discuss the possibility of a transfer and his financial requirements.

Napoli's head coach highly values Nunes' versatility, as he can play both as a full-back and higher up in midfield.

See also: Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025

Nunes joined City in 2023 from Wolverhampton for €62 million.

The Portuguese international has made 77 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 5 goals and providing 17 assists.

His current contract with City runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values the player at €35 million.

#Napoli have asked info for Matheus #Nunes. Manna has talked with the agent Jorge Mendes for #ManchesterCity’s player, who can play both as a right back and as a midfielder. #transfers #MCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 29, 2025

Reminder: Touching reunion: Haaland and De Bruyne catch up after Man City and Napoli clash