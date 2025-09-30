RU RU ES ES FR FR
Napoli looking to sign Portuguese player from Manchester City

The transfer could take place during the winter break.
Football news Today, 06:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Matheus Nunes of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The player's versatility has caught Antonio Conte's eye.

Details: According to renowned insider Nicolò Schira, 27-year-old Manchester City right-back Matheus Nunes has become one of Napoli's top targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The source reports that Napoli representatives have already reached out to the player's entourage to discuss the possibility of a transfer and his financial requirements.

Napoli's head coach highly values Nunes' versatility, as he can play both as a full-back and higher up in midfield.

Nunes joined City in 2023 from Wolverhampton for €62 million.

The Portuguese international has made 77 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 5 goals and providing 17 assists.

His current contract with City runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values the player at €35 million.

