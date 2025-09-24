Touching reunion: Haaland and De Bruyne catch up after Man City and Napoli clash

Old friends reunited

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had a heartfelt reunion with former teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who now plays for Napoli, during their head-to-head Champions League encounter. After the match, the two players shared a warm conversation, a moment captured and posted on the official Champions League Instagram account.

The video shows Haaland approaching De Bruyne, giving him a friendly hug, and the pair exchanging smiles as they chat. The post was captioned, “A special duo 🩵.”

It’s worth noting that De Bruyne returned to the Etihad for the first time in several months since his farewell, as the Champions League draw pitted Napoli against Manchester City away.

However, Kevin only spent 26 minutes on the pitch of his former home stadium. Antonio Conte was forced to substitute the Belgian after Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off, requiring a tactical reshuffle.

Playing with a man advantage, City handled the Italian side with relative ease, sealing a 2-0 victory. Notably, it was Erling Haaland who opened the scoring in the match.