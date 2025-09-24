RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Video Touching reunion: Haaland and De Bruyne catch up after Man City and Napoli clash

Touching reunion: Haaland and De Bruyne catch up after Man City and Napoli clash

Old friends reunited
Video Today, 03:37
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne play for Manchester City Photo: https://x.com/premierleague / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had a heartfelt reunion with former teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who now plays for Napoli, during their head-to-head Champions League encounter. After the match, the two players shared a warm conversation, a moment captured and posted on the official Champions League Instagram account.

The video shows Haaland approaching De Bruyne, giving him a friendly hug, and the pair exchanging smiles as they chat. The post was captioned, “A special duo 🩵.”

It’s worth noting that De Bruyne returned to the Etihad for the first time in several months since his farewell, as the Champions League draw pitted Napoli against Manchester City away.

However, Kevin only spent 26 minutes on the pitch of his former home stadium. Antonio Conte was forced to substitute the Belgian after Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off, requiring a tactical reshuffle.

Playing with a man advantage, City handled the Italian side with relative ease, sealing a 2-0 victory. Notably, it was Erling Haaland who opened the scoring in the match.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Arteta 'not surprised' by criticism of his tactics after Manchester City match Football news Yesterday, 14:13 Arteta 'not surprised' by criticism of his tactics after Manchester City match
Official: Napoli extend contract with key winger Politano Football news Yesterday, 11:30 Official: Napoli extend contract with key winger Politano
Savinho. Football news Yesterday, 11:20 Tottenham maintain interest in Savinho and are ready to revisit his transfer in January
Erling Haaland. Football news Yesterday, 09:54 Guardiola hopes Haaland will be fit for the match against Burnley
Erling Haaland of Mancheater City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 05:40 Barcelona learns the price tag for Haaland. But that's not the only problem...
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 05:03 Not for sale! Manchester United reject multiple offers for Joshua Zirkzee
Related Tournament News
"This won't happen again." Carvajal apologizes to fans for Champions League red card Football news 21 sep 2025, 11:30 "This won't happen again." Carvajal apologizes to fans for Champions League red card
Good news. Gavi may return in time for the Champions League clash against PSG Football news 20 sep 2025, 09:52 Good news. Gavi may return in time for the Champions League clash against PSG
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrate after the team's victory Football news 19 sep 2025, 05:48 Pep Guardiola: "Haaland is on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo"
Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle in the Champions League Football news 19 sep 2025, 03:43 Marcus Rashford reacts to his stellar performance against Newcastle
Kairat players celebrate with fans Football news 19 sep 2025, 02:58 Kairat Almaty sets new Champions League record
Anthony Gordon of Newcastle in action during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news 19 sep 2025, 01:50 Anthony Gordon: "Barcelona are the best team I've faced in football"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores