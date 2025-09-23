RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guardiola hopes Haaland will be fit for the match against Burnley

Not worried about his star striker.
Football news Today, 09:54
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland. Getty Images

In the match against Arsenal, Manchester City’s talisman Erling Haaland left the pitch after halftime due to back pain. However, the Citizens’ head coach Pep Guardiola does not consider the issue to be serious.

Details: The Spanish specialist ruled out the Norwegian, who placed 26th in the Ballon d'Or voting, from the EFL Cup clash against Huddersfield, but expressed hope that he will be ready for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley this weekend.

Quote: “Yesterday he was recovering and did not train. I haven’t seen him today yet, nor the other players. But I hope he’ll be ready for next weekend. It was a very intense week, especially the last match, and sometimes players pick up problems. But I think he’ll be fine, I hope so.”

