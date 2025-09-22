Is it too low? Haaland lands 26th in Ballon d'Or voting

Several big-name players also find themselves at the bottom of the ranking.

Today, September 22, the winner of the Ballon d'Or will be revealed. But before the big announcement, the full list of the top thirty nominees is being published—and the tail end of the ranking holds some surprising names.

Details: The organizers first unveiled the players who finished from thirtieth to twenty-sixth place, and some real heavyweights ended up at the bottom of the list.

Rounding out the ranking is Michael Olise from Bayern, with Liverpool newcomer Florian Wirtz taking 29th. In 28th is his Anfield teammate Virgil van Dijk. But the Premier League presence doesn't stop there—the next names are even more high-profile.

2️⃣6️⃣ Erling Haaland

2️⃣7️⃣ Declan Rice

2️⃣8️⃣ Virgil van Dijk

2️⃣9️⃣ Florian Wirtz

3️⃣​0️⃣​ Michael Olise#ballondor pic.twitter.com/ejRt6QNIPg — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Arsenal's midfield dynamo Declan Rice takes 27th spot, but the real shock comes at number 26—Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Notably, last season the Norwegian finished fifth, racking up 432 points.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, one of the frontrunners for the prize, could lose out on the award due to a single unfortunate incident.