Dailysports News Football news Maestro of assists: De Bruyne matches Zidane and Iniesta's Champions League feats

Draws level with legends
Football news Today, 16:31
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Maestro of assists: De Bruyne matches Zidane and Iniesta's Champions League feats https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1973376144746369370

In the 36th minute of the Champions League clash between Napoli and PSG, Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne delivered a brilliant assist to Rasmus Højlund, who opened the scoring in the match. With this decisive pass, the Belgian star entered the top five players for most assists in Champions League history.

Details: This was De Bruyne’s 26th assist in the Champions League, allowing him to draw level with global football icons Zinedine Zidane and Andrés Iniesta. Kevin now shares fifth place among midfielders for most assists in the tournament.

Only Ryan Giggs (41), Ángel Di María (38), David Beckham (36), and Xavi (31) remain ahead of him.

