Prior to the commencement of the current season, Manchester United engaged in negotiations with West Ham United regarding the potential transfer of midfielder Scott McTominay. In addition to the "Hammers," Bayern Munich also expressed interest in the player. However, the "Red Devils" ultimately opted to retain McTominay within their squad.

At the outset of this season, the Scottish footballer emerged as a significant contributor under Erik ten Hag, having appeared in six matches. According to reports from The Daily Star, the United manager has requested that the club retain McTominay at least until the conclusion of the campaign.

McTominay may have substantially improved his prospects for increased playing time under ten Hag after a remarkable performance in last week's match against Brentford. The Scotsman entered the pitch from the substitute's bench in the 87th minute, replacing Amad, and scored two goals in the 90+3 and 90+7 minutes. The double by the 26-year-old player secured a victory for the "Red Devils" in the match (2:1).

A product of Manchester United's youth academy, McTominay, a Scotland national team player, has amassed 215 appearances since making his debut in 2017.

While McTominay's contract is set to expire in 2025, the club possesses the option to extend it for an additional year.