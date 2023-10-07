McTominay scored a brace in stoppage time, securing victory for Manchester United over Brentford

Manchester United came perilously close to another setback in their match against Brentford. Even as late as the 90th minute, the visitors held a 1-0 lead. However, in stoppage time, Scott McTominay scored a brace, securing victory for the Red Devils. With 12 points, Manchester United currently occupies the ninth position in the Premier League table.

Premier League

Matchday 8

Manchester United 2 - 1 Brentford

Goals: Jensen, 26 (0:1), McTominay, 90+3 (1:1), McTominay, 90+7 (2:1).