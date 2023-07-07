EN RU
Main News Ten Hag demanded that Manchester United get rid of four players

Ten Hag demanded that Manchester United get rid of four players

Football news Today, 15:55
Ten Hag demanded that Manchester United get rid of four players Photo: Jadon Sancho's Instagram / Unknown

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants the English club to offload four players in the next two weeks, according to The Independent.

According to the source, the United coach does not count on defender Harry Maguire, midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay, as well as winger Jadon Sancho.

Maguire has attracted interest from West Ham, but the issue is that Manchester United wants around 58 million euros for him, while the London club is not willing to pay more than 42 million euros. Additionally, the player's high wage is also a problem. It is possible that the defender will be loaned out.

Fulham has shown interest in Fred, while McTominay is of interest to West Ham and Newcastle.

As for Sancho, he could be sold to Tottenham. Manchester United would like to include the winger in a deal for Tottenham's striker Harry Kane. However, Tottenham president Daniel Levy is not interested in this option.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news Today, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Yesterday, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news 05 july 2023, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:20 Dutchman Daily Blind has found a new club Football news Today, 15:55 Ten Hag demanded that Manchester United get rid of four players Football news Today, 15:42 Legendary van der Sar hospitalized in serious condition Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United and Atalanta could trade strikers Football news Today, 15:00 Real Madrid have decided on the main contender to replace Carlo Ancelotti Football news Today, 12:20 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:55 Napoli want to buy Spain defender Football news Today, 11:35 Inter want to buy another goalkeeper besides Trubin Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:55 Atlético Madrid star striker wants to move to PSG
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Cuiaba vs Bahia predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Santos vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023