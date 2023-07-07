Ten Hag demanded that Manchester United get rid of four players

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants the English club to offload four players in the next two weeks, according to The Independent.

According to the source, the United coach does not count on defender Harry Maguire, midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay, as well as winger Jadon Sancho.

Maguire has attracted interest from West Ham, but the issue is that Manchester United wants around 58 million euros for him, while the London club is not willing to pay more than 42 million euros. Additionally, the player's high wage is also a problem. It is possible that the defender will be loaned out.

Fulham has shown interest in Fred, while McTominay is of interest to West Ham and Newcastle.

As for Sancho, he could be sold to Tottenham. Manchester United would like to include the winger in a deal for Tottenham's striker Harry Kane. However, Tottenham president Daniel Levy is not interested in this option.