Teboho Mokoena breaks the silence on suspension

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena talks about suspension saga

South Africa sealed a return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010 after defeating Rwanda 3-0 on Tuesday night in Mbombela.

The job could have been completed a few games before, but for FIFA's decision to dock Bafana Bafana three points. The reason: Teboho Mokoena played in the 3-0 win over Lesotho when he was supposed to be serving a suspension.

“I’m very happy. It was an emotional day, I could feel that we were going to qualify,” Mokoena told the media.

“We must give credit to the coach. He’s been so calm the whole week after we drew against Zimbabwe. And honestly, it’s been the toughest six months of my career," the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder added.

Coming up next for Mokoena is a trip to Nigeria to face Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.



