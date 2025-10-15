ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Broos reveals Bafana’s previous big problem

Broos reveals Bafana’s previous big problem

Hugo Broos explains Bafana Bafana change
Football news Today, 09:51
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Broos reveals Bafana’s previous big problem Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana are headed for the FIFA World Cup since 2010, and for the first time as non-hosts in 23 years.

New history was made on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium. Speaking to the media after the game, coach Hugo Broos remembered the state of the team when he first arrived more than three years ago.

“When I came here, players treated the national team like a holiday,” Broos revealed to the media. “They came for a week, had fun, trained a little, and went back to their clubs. That changed. I told them this is not a holiday, it’s work.”

Also read: Hugo Broos tries to explain his emotions

The Belgian added: “We’ve come from being doubted to being respected across Africa. The players now believe they belong on the big stage,” Broos concluded.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Team News
Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club Football news Today, 06:38 Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club
Bafana boss reacts to World Cup qualification Football news Today, 05:41 Bafana coach's words on World Cup qualification
For the First Time Since 2010: South Africa Secure Direct Qualification for the 2026 World Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:52 For the First Time Since 2010: South Africa Secure Direct Qualification for the 2026 World Cup
Chiefs confirm CAF match details Football news Yesterday, 04:44 Chiefs confirm CAF match details
Pirates to face big challenge in CAF Football news Yesterday, 04:35 Pirates to face big challenge in CAF
Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana Football news Yesterday, 04:10 Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana
Related Tournament News
Chukwueze an Unsung Hero for Super Eagles, Says Ikpeba Football news Today, 08:57 Chukwueze an Unsung Hero for Super Eagles, Says Ikpeba
Rohr Proud of Osimhen’s Growth, Reminds Fans He Gave Striker First Eagles Call-Up Football news Today, 07:02 Rohr Proud of Osimhen’s Growth, Reminds Fans He Gave Striker First Eagles Call-Up
Nigerian President Tinubu Commends Super Eagles' Victory Over Benin, Promises Full Support for World Cup Playoff Campaign Football news Today, 04:52 Nigerian President Tinubu Commends Super Eagles' Victory Over Benin, Promises Full Support for World Cup Playoff Campaign
Chelle Hails Osimhen as ‘Best Striker in the World’ After Hat-Trick Sinks Benin Football news Today, 03:48 Chelle Hails Osimhen as ‘Best Striker in the World’ After Hat-Trick Sinks Benin
Victor Osimhen Just Nine Goals Away from Becoming Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorer Football news Today, 03:19 Victor Osimhen Just Nine Goals Away from Becoming Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorer
CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings Football news Yesterday, 17:02 CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores