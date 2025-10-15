Broos reveals Bafana’s previous big problem

Hugo Broos explains Bafana Bafana change

Bafana Bafana are headed for the FIFA World Cup since 2010, and for the first time as non-hosts in 23 years.

New history was made on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium. Speaking to the media after the game, coach Hugo Broos remembered the state of the team when he first arrived more than three years ago.

“When I came here, players treated the national team like a holiday,” Broos revealed to the media. “They came for a week, had fun, trained a little, and went back to their clubs. That changed. I told them this is not a holiday, it’s work.”

The Belgian added: “We’ve come from being doubted to being respected across Africa. The players now believe they belong on the big stage,” Broos concluded.