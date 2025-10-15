ES ES FR FR
Bafana coach's words on World Cup qualification

Hugo Broos' first words on Bafana Bafana qualification
Football news Today, 05:41
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Bafana boss reacts to World Cup qualification Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana have booked a place at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 15 years, and for the first time through competition in over two decades.

The last time Mzansi’s heroes appeared on the world stage was in 2010 as hosts. Before that, you’d have to go all the way back to Korea and Japan in 2002 to find the last earned qualification.

Also read: How neighbours Zimbabwe delayed Bafana's World Cup dream

The dream was achieved after the team won 3-0 over Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the game, Broos was unable to express his emotions in words.

“There are no words to express what I feel now," Broos told SABC Sport. "The end of my career as a player was at the World Cup, and now I will end my career as a coach at the World Cup. What is more fantastic? Let’s enjoy it.

“I think the future is very bright for South African football. So let’s do a good AFCON in December and then go to America," Broos concluded.

