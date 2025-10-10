Zimbabwe halt Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream

World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa

South Africa’s FIFA World Cup 2026 dream has been jeopardised, as 10-man Zimbabwe held them to a costly goalless draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Meanwhile, Benin stunned Rwanda 1-0 in Kigali, increasing their lead at the top to 17 points. South Africa now sits second on 15, and the 2026 dream is uncertain.

“Now, it’s no longer in our hands,” Broos said in his post-match interview. “It becomes even more difficult now. But it’s not 100% lost, we might also need a miracle,” the Belgian added.

Now everything comes down to Tuesday. South Africa will host Rwanda at Mbombela, while Benin travel to Nigeria. Both games kick off at 18:00.