Tebas talked about how the departures of Messi and Ronaldo have affected La Liga

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, commented on the departures of Messi and Ronaldo and the competitiveness of the Spanish league compared to others.

«Their departures have not been a problem. La Liga is a global brand, and our figures are still fantastic.

We have been working on a growth strategy for the brand, teams, and the league for eight years. We are a competitive league, partly due to the good performance of our teams in Europe.

The Premier League has massive expenses, and it's difficult to compete with them. I don't see Saudi Arabia as a threat at the moment.

Spanish clubs have won 34 European titles since 2000, which shows that we can be stable, including financially. More competitive teams are emerging, such as Atletico, Betis, Sevilla, Villarreal», - said the Spanish official in an interview with Marca.