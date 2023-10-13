Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG

The President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, wryly commented on PSG.

"We are well aware that in France, PSG incurred losses of nearly 605 million euros during the pandemic, and without financial constraints, this club would have hemorrhaged even more. PSG could lay claim to the title of being champions in the imprudent expenditure of wealth," quoted Javier Tebas by Sport.es.

It is worth recalling that under Qatari ownership, PSG has emerged as the preeminent force in France, clinching the championship on nine occasions within a span of 12 years. Nevertheless, in the realm of the UEFA Champions League, the Parisians have ventured to the final stage merely once.