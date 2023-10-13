Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG
Football news Today, 12:49
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
The President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, wryly commented on PSG.
"We are well aware that in France, PSG incurred losses of nearly 605 million euros during the pandemic, and without financial constraints, this club would have hemorrhaged even more. PSG could lay claim to the title of being champions in the imprudent expenditure of wealth," quoted Javier Tebas by Sport.es.
It is worth recalling that under Qatari ownership, PSG has emerged as the preeminent force in France, clinching the championship on nine occasions within a span of 12 years. Nevertheless, in the realm of the UEFA Champions League, the Parisians have ventured to the final stage merely once.
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen
Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid
Football news Today, 03:27 PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match
Football news Today, 00:40 VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying
Football news Yesterday, 17:45 Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:49 Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG Football news Today, 12:26 El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:15 Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:45 The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known Football news Today, 07:52 The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations took place Football news Today, 07:29 Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses Football news Today, 06:13 The club needs to be sold. Beckham found the cause of Manchester United's problems
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today England vs Australia predictions and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023