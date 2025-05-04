RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers

Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers

Football news Today, 16:54
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers Photo: x.com/DeadlineDayLive

Jamie Vardy is entering the final stretch of his career at Leicester and is set to switch clubs this summer. Several teams have shown interest in the striker, including Premier League newcomer Leeds.

According to TEAMtalk, this option appeals to the player, as he wants to remain in the top flight. Meanwhile, Wrexham are reportedly targeting Leeds forward Patrick Bamford, which could pave the way for Vardy's signing.

Leeds aren't the only contenders for Vardy—Burnley, who have also secured promotion, are in the race as well. The veteran has also been linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, but these clubs are unlikely to pursue him, being focused on recruiting young players with resale potential.

Vardy could sign with a new club as a free agent, making him a financially attractive option. As a result, demand for the striker among modest Premier League sides is set to be high.

Related teams and leagues
Leicester Leeds Burnley English Premier League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Tigre 0 - 0 Boca Juniors Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Tigre
0
Boca Juniors
0
8’
Sporting Kansas City - : - LA Galaxy Today, 19:00 MLS USA
Sporting Kansas City
-
LA Galaxy
-
19:00
River Plate - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
19:30
Genoa - : - AC Milan 05 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest 05 may 2025, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Girona - : - Mallorca 05 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 After beating Kaizer Chiefs in the derby: Jose Rivero on why he included six young players Football news Today, 16:57 Bénie Traoré: The 21-Year-Old Ivorian Winger Lighting Up Swiss Football Football news Today, 16:54 Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers Football news Today, 16:44 Exit Looming? Injured George Matlou Set for Kaizer Chiefs Departure Football news Today, 16:30 Al Ahly Close to Securing Algerian Star Zineddine Belaïd in Summer Transfer Push Basketball news Today, 16:27 The main star is back! Doncic will play at EuroBasket 2025 Hockey news Today, 15:57 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Football news Today, 15:52 Legend of Kaizer Chiefs talks about why the young players did not succeed in Amakhosi Football news Today, 15:42 Legendary coach. Roberto Mancini could take charge of Milan this summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the game on May 5, 2025 Football Today River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Basketball Today Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 5, 2025 game Football Today Monterrey vs Pumas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak? Football 05 may 2025 National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores