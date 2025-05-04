Talks underway. Vardy attracts interest from two Premier League newcomers

Jamie Vardy is entering the final stretch of his career at Leicester and is set to switch clubs this summer. Several teams have shown interest in the striker, including Premier League newcomer Leeds.

According to TEAMtalk, this option appeals to the player, as he wants to remain in the top flight. Meanwhile, Wrexham are reportedly targeting Leeds forward Patrick Bamford, which could pave the way for Vardy's signing.

Leeds aren't the only contenders for Vardy—Burnley, who have also secured promotion, are in the race as well. The veteran has also been linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, but these clubs are unlikely to pursue him, being focused on recruiting young players with resale potential.

Vardy could sign with a new club as a free agent, making him a financially attractive option. As a result, demand for the striker among modest Premier League sides is set to be high.