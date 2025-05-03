Jamie Vardy named player of the day by Dailysports

On Saturday, May 3, four matches were held as part of Matchweek 35 in the English Premier League. Aston Villa continues its fight for a Champions League spot after defeating Fulham, Everton and Ipswich shared the spoils, while Arsenal suffered a surprising defeat to Bournemouth.

In another match, Leicester triumphed over Southampton on home turf. Jamie Vardy found the back of the net, earning recognition from the Dailysports editorial team as the standout player of the day. Interestingly, in addition to his goal, the striker delivered another notable moment on the pitch.

Remarkably, this was the eighth Premier League goal of the current season for the 38-year-old forward, who also scored once in the FA Cup. Notably, Vardy has now tallied 199 goals for Leicester and recently announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Who else?!



Leicester City FINALLY score a home goal as Jamie Vardy nets his 199th for the club.

The former England international has been heavily linked with a move to Wrexham, but Jamie is determined to stay in the Premier League.