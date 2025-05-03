Unexpected move. Vardy takes on the role of referee

Jamie Vardy once again found himself in the spotlight—and not just for finding the back of the net. Fans are buzzing about a moment during the Leicester vs Southampton clash, where the legendary striker stunned everyone with an unexpected act.

Referee David Webb sustained an injury after a collision with the Foxes’ player Jordan Ayew. The official went down, clutching his face. Stepping in, Vardy decided to stop play himself. The striker dashed over to Webb and blew the referee’s whistle. This moment instantly went viral across social media.

What is Vardy doing 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5UPrGeUZS9 — george (@StokeyyG2) May 3, 2025

WOYYLAH JAMIE VARDY 🤣 Momen wasit terjatuh karena ditabrak Ayew.



Lalu Jamie Vardy menghampiri wasit kemudian mencari peluit & langsung membantu meniup peluit tanda pelanggaran 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dHiKrzFOaW — FaktaBola (@FaktaSepakbola) May 3, 2025

Ultimately, referee Webb was unable to continue, with fourth official Sam Barrott stepping in to take charge. Fans are also hoping that Vardy manages to notch his 200th goal for Leicester before the season’s end. He currently sits at 199 goals, while his team leads Southampton 2-0 at halftime.