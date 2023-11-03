RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson

Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson

Football news Today, 01:43
Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has impressive statistics in the English team, despite the fact that the Red Devils' performances leave much to be desired.

According to the Manchester Evening News portal, the Dutchman is the team's best coach in terms of winning percentage since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Under ten Hag's leadership, Manchester United won 62.34% of their matches.

The ranking of Manchester United coaches by winning percentage after the departure of Alex Ferguson looks like this:

1. Erik ten Hag - 77 matches, 62, 34% wins;
2. José Mourinho – 144 matches, 58.33% wins;
3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 168 matches, 54.17% wins;
4. David Moyes – 51 matches, 52.94% wins;
5. Louis van Gaal – 103 matches, 52.43% wins;
6. Ralf Rangnick – 29 matches, 37.93% wins.

Let us remind you that based on the results of ten rounds, Manchester United is in eighth place in the Premier League table, gaining 15 points. In the Champions League, the team is in penultimate place in the group after defeats to Bayern (3:4) and Galatasaray (2:3), as well as a victory over Copenhagen (1:0).

Manchester United Premier League England
