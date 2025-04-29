"Surgery was inevitable." Rüdiger addresses fans after surgical procedure

Real Madrid has lost a key player—on Tuesday, April 29, the German defender underwent surgery and has now decided to reach out to the fans.

Details: As the German center-back wrote, he had been experiencing pain for seven months, which led him to undergo meniscus surgery. Despite this, he is determined to play in the Nations League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Quote: "Now I finally feel no pain again. I want to return to the field as soon as possible because two big tournaments are ahead—the Nations League and the Club World Cup. But for now, I need to take it week by week, and we'll see," Rüdiger wrote.

The defender will soon begin his recovery, but according to Spanish media reports, the German will be out for two months.

He faces a suspension of four to 12 matches, which he will likely serve while recovering.

Reminder: Following this, former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer called on Bundesteam coach Julian Nagelsmann to consider whether Rüdiger deserves to represent the German national team after such an incident.