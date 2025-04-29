Rüdiger to miss two months. It's not about suspension

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger found himself at the center of controversy following El Clásico in the Spanish Cup final, where demands for a lengthy suspension arose. However, even without disciplinary action, the center-back is sidelined for an extended period.

Details: Real Madrid's press office announced that Rüdiger underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee. The defender is expected to begin recovery soon, but according to Spanish media, the German will be out for two months.

Recall: After the final whistle in the cup match against Barcelona, losing control of his emotions, the German defender attempted to throw an ice pack towards the referee, but his teammates intervened in time to stop him.

He faces a suspension ranging from four to 12 matches, which he will likely serve while recovering.

Following this, former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhefer urged Bundesteam coach Julian Nagelsmann to consider whether Rüdiger is worthy of representing the German national team after such an incident.