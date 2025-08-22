Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2025/26 German Bundesliga season

The accuracy of the prediction will become clear at the end of the season.

Details: Today, the renowned portal Opta, famous for its data-driven forecasts using a supercomputer, has published the results of its latest calculations, predicting the next winner of the German Bundesliga.

As expected, the main favorite for the tournament is the powerhouse of German football—Bayern Munich—who have been given a commanding 52.9% chance of winning the title by the supercomputer.

Leverkusen’s Bayer sits in second place with a 16.9% probability.

Completing the trio of potential champions is Borussia Dortmund, who received a 15.8% chance.

Cologne, Heidenheim, and Hamburg are given the slimmest odds of clinching the national title—just 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

