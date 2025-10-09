Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala injured

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is facing a major setback.

Coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that the Bafana Bafana defender will undergo surgery.

The incident happened during the 31-year-old’s first game back after spending three months on the sidelines with an injury.

Also read: Vilakazi says Sundowns have dropped

Mvala featured for just 22 minutes last Wednesday against Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership before an incident during the match hurt his knee.

“Unfortunately, we lost Mothobi, he will be submitted to the surgery,” Cardoso said as quoted by iDiskiTimes.