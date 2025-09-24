Sundowns lose out on talented SA youngster

Cape Town City's Jody Ah Shene turns down move to Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns are unfamiliar with rejection in South Africa, but Jody Ah Shene has become an exception.

The 19-year-old striker, who is on his way to Chile to represent South Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup, was set to join Kabo Yellow before being loaned out to AmaTuks in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

According to SABC Sports' Mazola Molefe, the Ocean View-born striker eventually felt that the move was not the right direction for his career.

“Talks had been ongoing over the weekend for Ah Shene to join Sundowns, with a transfer fee already agreed between the two clubs, subject to a medical and personal terms,” Molefe reported.

“The striker even travelled to Chloorkop on Saturday for his medical but later had a change of heart," he added.

