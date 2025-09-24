RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sundowns star credits his teammates

Sundowns star credits his teammates

Sundowns star Zuko Mdunyelwa lauds Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena
Football news Today, 01:13
Sine Mpisane
Sundowns star credits his teammates Thulani Ndlela/Getty

Mamelodi Sundowns right back Zuko Mdunyelwa is enjoying a sudden breakthrough for club and country.

Following Mudau's contractual dispute and Morena's injury, Mdunyelwa became coach Miguel Cardoso's go-to man at right back.

After just four matches, the 26-year-old from Strand, Cape Town, was called to play for Bafana Bafana in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Also read: Sundowns sign Portuguese midfielder

“It's learning, it's the ability to say now that I'm not playing, what I'm doing to keep myself active," Mdunyelwa said to the Sowetan.

"It is to sit and learn from the ones that are ahead of you because when your turn comes, you also want to play and also want them to clap for you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns visit Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 15:00 today.

