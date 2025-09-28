Sundowns coach Cardoso not happy with the home field

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso not happy with the Lucas Moripe Stadium pitch

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has once again spoken honestly with the media.

Following an emphatic 4-1 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership this past weekend, the Portuguese coach was not impressed by the quality of the pitch.

“You can have a bad day but cannot have two," Cardoso said in reference to the shock 1-0 loss to Golden Arrows last week.

"Very difficult pitch to play football unfortunately, and for a team that wants to play good football it’s very hard,” Cardoso said on SuperSport TV.

Meanwhile, the stadium's groundsmen have a week to respond. Sundowns' next home game will be on Saturday. The Betway Premiership champions will host Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout last 16 at 20:00.



