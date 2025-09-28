RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sundowns coach Cardoso not happy with the home field

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso not happy with the Lucas Moripe Stadium pitch
Football news Yesterday, 23:42
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has once again spoken honestly with the media.

Following an emphatic 4-1 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership this past weekend, the Portuguese coach was not impressed by the quality of the pitch.

“You can have a bad day but cannot have two," Cardoso said in reference to the shock 1-0 loss to Golden Arrows last week.

Also read: Sundowns to take on Nigerian champions

"Very difficult pitch to play football unfortunately, and for a team that wants to play good football it’s very hard,” Cardoso said on SuperSport TV.

Meanwhile, the stadium's groundsmen have a week to respond. Sundowns' next home game will be on Saturday. The Betway Premiership champions will host Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout last 16 at 20:00.


