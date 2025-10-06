Sundowns coach Cardoso explains shock defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on why they lost to Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout

Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the Carling Knockout when Marumo Gallants shocked them in a dramatic penalty shootout at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

It was the biggest upset of the season, Gallants edged the Betway Premiership champions 7-6 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

According to Cardoso, Sundowns had 100% control, but football does not always reward the better team.

“We were in complete control of the match, no chances at all for the opposition,” Cardoso told the media. “Very good on duels, the way we controlled spaces, but football sometimes doesn’t give credit to the ones that take responsibility.

"When we arrived in penalties, there’s nothing we could do, it’s a matter of details, and details fell for Marumo Gallants,” the Portuguese coach added.

Sundowns' next match is a trip to Nigeria to face Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League.

