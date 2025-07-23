Subimendi explains why he only now decided to join Arsenal
Midfielder Martin Subimendi had been linked with Arsenal for the past year and a half, but the move to the London club has materialized only now. The Spaniard explained why he delayed making this decision.
Details: As Subimendi himself admitted, last summer was not the right time to leave Real Sociedad, as he still felt he had something to offer the team. Now, however, he believes it is time to take the next step, and for that, he needed the right coach—someone he found in Mikel Arteta.
Quote: “The first question I had to answer was whether I wanted to stay at Real Sociedad. Last summer was not the best time to leave. I realized that Real Sociedad was still a step forward for me, and I still had something to give this team. So staying was the best decision.
I don’t know what Arteta saw in me, but I saw in him one of Europe’s top coaches. When I wanted to move on, I was looking for a manager of the highest caliber. I saw how obsessed he is with details and how he works with the game, so I think I have found the right one. For me, this is a change. This is exactly the move I wanted. And from my first day at the club, I felt the scale of it, and now I am adapting,” Subimendi said, as quoted by Sky Sports.