Subimendi explains why he only now decided to join Arsenal

Midfielder Martin Subimendi had been linked with Arsenal for the past year and a half, but the move to the London club has materialized only now. The Spaniard explained why he delayed making this decision.

Details: As Subimendi himself admitted, last summer was not the right time to leave Real Sociedad, as he still felt he had something to offer the team. Now, however, he believes it is time to take the next step, and for that, he needed the right coach—someone he found in Mikel Arteta.