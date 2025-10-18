Stylish as ever. Cristiano Ronaldo decides to change his look
The Portuguese star's new haircut
Football news Today, 02:55Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Cristiano/status/1979277216799429050
Global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi side Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, has made a bold change to his appearance.
Details: Cristiano Ronaldo is now sporting a very short haircut.
The 40-year-old forward unveiled his new style alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who shared fresh photos on social media.
This season, Ronaldo has featured in ten matches for both club and country, racking up ten goals and one assist.
Reminder: Ronaldo topped the list of the world's highest-paid footballers.