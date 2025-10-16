ES ES FR FR
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Prediction on game Sassuolo Total over 1.0
Odds: 1.75
One of the fixtures of Serie A's 7th round will take place on Saturday at the Via del Mare Stadium, where local side Lecce hosts Sassuolo. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds of success.

Match preview

Lecce finally managed to break their run of poor form last round, defeating Parma away and keeping their first clean sheet of the season. This win was their first of the current campaign and offered some breathing space from the relegation zone. However, their home record still leaves much to be desired—the club consistently concedes and rarely delights fans with high-scoring performances.

The main issues for the team are poor finishing and an unstable defense. At home, Lecce have failed to win in 13 of their last 14 Serie A matches. To succeed here, they'll need to be extremely disciplined at the back and make the most of their limited chances in attack.

Sassuolo come into the game in good spirits, having won back-to-back matches and showing significant improvement defensively. Victories over Verona and other rivals have proved that the club can consistently pick up points even in tough conditions. Despite modest goal returns away from home, Sassuolo often find a way to score at least once on the road.

On their travels, Sassuolo have struggled to collect points, enduring a tough run with 15 defeats in their last 16 away matches. However, they almost always manage to score in these away games. Against Lecce's shaky defense, Sassuolo have every chance to continue this trend and at least come away with a high-scoring draw.

Probable lineups

  • Lecce: Falcone, Gallo, Gabriel, Gaspar, Veiga, Sottil, Koulibaly, Berisha, Ramadani, Pierotti, Stulic
  • Sassuolo: Muric, Doig, Muharemovic, Idzes, Walukiewicz, Matic, Kone, Vrancx, Laurienté, Pinamonti, Volpato

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sassuolo have scored in their last 7 Serie A away matches.
  • Lecce have failed to win in 13 of their last 14 home league games.
  • In the last 3 head-to-heads at Lecce, Sassuolo have scored at least once in each match.

Prediction

The hosts have struggled badly at home, often conceding twice, while Sassuolo are reliable scorers on the road. Given the visitors' current form and Lecce's defensive frailties, the most logical bet is for Sassuolo to score at least once. Prediction: Sassuolo individual total over 1 goal at odds of 1.75.

