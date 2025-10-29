Steve Barker hopes they do not fall to Marumo Gallants again like they did last season in the quarter-finals of the Carling Cup

Stellenbosch lost to Gallants at the quarterfinal stage of the Carling Cup and Barker is hoping tonight they win

Steve Barker hopes they do not fall to Marumo Gallants again like they did last season.

Steve Barker is hoping lighting does not strike twice when his Stellenbosch FC side face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal match.

Last season they were beaten by Gallants at this stage of this competition and Barker is hoping they can do better this time around.

“It feels like a bit of deja vu because last season we also met Marumo Gallants at this stage of the competition away from home,” Barker told his club website.

“Unfortunately, we fell at that hurdle, so we’re determined not to fail this time around

“We’re looking forward to playing in another quarter-final.”

Interestingly, this competition was Stellies’ maiden trophy coup in its cabinet when they won it two seasons ago. Barker said winning it again is something they would like see happen.

“Our first major trophy at the highest level came after winning the Carling Knockout, and that is still fresh in our memories, and we’d like to emulate that,” he said.

The game against Gallants takes place at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium at 7pm.