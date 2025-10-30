Two Durban sides - Golden Arrows and Richards Bay - are in the semifinals

Carling Knockout Cup could see an all Durban final.

The semi-final draw of the Carling Knockout Cup has given an indication that the final could be contested by Durban-based clubs.

The League Cup competition is two games away from the final and from those two games, finalist will determined.

Golden Arrows have been pitted against Marumo Gallants in the first semifinal while Richards Bay will face Orlando Pirates in the second semifinal.

Arrows and Richards Bay are both from Kwa-Zulu Natal and both side's appearance in the semi-final suggest that the province has a potential of setting up an all Durban final.

Their only task is to beat Gallants and Pirates respectively. That will not be easy as both Gallants and Pirates displayed some stellar displays in their quarterfinal matches.

Gallants disposed Stellenbosch FC 4-0 while Pirates scrambled a 2-1 win over Magesi FC with sheer domination.

Whichever way this is looked, surely a potential all Durban final is possible.