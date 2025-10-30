ES ES FR FR
Marumo Gallants coach smling from ear to ear followng their 4-0 win over Stellenbocsh FC

Gallants dump the Cape winelands side out of the Carling Cup with ease
Football news Today, 04:50
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was impressive for Marumo Gallants as they won 4-0 against Stellenbosch.

Alexandre Lafitte lauded his clinical Marumo Gallants side for their 4-0 thumping of Stellenbosch FC last night in the Carling Knockout.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo scored a brace with Edgar Manaka and Monde Mphambaniso netting each of the two goals at a rain soaked Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

"I'm really happy because we scored four goals and didn't concede anything in return,” said Lafitte after the game.

“It is always a big challenge when you play against Stellenbosch, so everyone is happy about our progression to the next round."

Latiffe’s Marumo were a match above Stellenbosch in terms of play and organisation while the Cape side just could not get anything positive come of their play.

It was just Gallants show with man of the match Ndlondlo impressing in midfield with his nippy runs and box to box displays.

Ndlondlo’s brace was not a surprise as the former Orlando Pirates midfielder really put out of good shift on the night.

