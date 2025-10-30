Steve Barker running out of excuses for 4-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants

ES ES FR FR
Stellenbosch FC coach not taking defeat with dignity
Football news Today, 05:09
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Steve Barker is running out of excuses for Stellenbosch FC's 4-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants.

Steve Barker tries to too hard to justify Stellenbosch FC’s 4-0 to Marumo Gallants was not by merit for the Bloemfontein side.

Instead, Barker is looking for excuses as the main reason for their loss than that his side were just not into the game at a wet Dr Molemela Stadium.

“This was a game of fine margins, especially in the first half when we conceded a goal that looked to be offside, and we also weren't given a penalty,” Barker said after the match.

"As we tried to push to get back into the game in the second half, we were getting caught by transitions, which we didn't deal with."

The truth is that Stellenbosch were outplayed by their PSL counterparts and it cannot be faulted on anyone.

Theirs is to accept last night was just not their day to emerge victors.

The coach had rotated his squad with goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke going in goals in the absence of first choice Sage Stephens.

Masuluke was far from impressive as he did not look like a man who will depose Stephen from the number one spot of the Stellies side.

