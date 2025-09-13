RU RU ES ES FR FR
Squad reinforcement. Manchester City to pursue Denzel Dumfries signing

The Dutchman is open to a move to England
Transfer news Today, 05:43
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Denzel Dumfries Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The Manchester City management continues its search for reinforcements for head coach Pep Guardiola.

Details: According to Football Insider, Manchester City will consider signing Inter Milan’s right wing-back Denzel Dumfries during the winter transfer window. Guardiola is reportedly dissatisfied with the current options for this position and is eager to strengthen the squad.

Dumfries himself is also open to the move, having repeatedly stated his desire to test himself in the English Premier League. Last season, the 29-year-old Dutchman played 47 games for Inter, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. Already in the 2025/26 season, he has managed to score in two appearances. Transfermarkt values the player at 35 million euros, and his contract with Inter runs until 2028.

