On Saturday, September 13, in the fourth round of the English Premier League, Fulham will host Leeds at Craven Cottage. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Fulham have won just one of their last five home matches in the Premier League.

Leeds have lost only one of their previous eight away games.

All of Fulham’s matches this season have featured fewer than three goals.

In the 79 matches played between these clubs, Fulham leads the win tally 32 to 31.

Match preview

Last season, Fulham managed to avoid the relegation battle that many pundits had predicted for them. Now it’s clear the Cottagers have the potential to be solid mid-table contenders in the English top flight, and all favorites will have to take them seriously.

Fulham are still searching for their first win of the new campaign. In the opening round, they drew 1-1 away at Brighton, then earned another 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United. In their most recent outing, Marco Silva’s side suffered a controversial 0-2 defeat to Chelsea. As the transfer window closed, Fulham made a late push, signing two wingers: Samuel Chukwueze from Milan and Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Leeds are the new boys in the Premier League. After a two-year absence, Daniel Farke’s team is back in the top flight, aiming to secure their place for the season ahead. Over the summer, Leeds signed no fewer than ten new players, but it’s still too early to judge the impact of these reinforcements.

In their opening three matches, the Peacocks have collected four points. They started the season with a 1-0 home win over Everton, suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat to Arsenal, and before the international break, managed a goalless draw against Newcastle (0-0).

Probable lineups

Fulham: Bernd Leno, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Kenny Tete, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Rodrigo Muniz

Leeds: Lucas Perri, Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev, Sean Longstaff, Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha, Wilfried Gnonto

Fulham vs Leeds prediction

Fulham have looked solid in all three of their matches so far, but luck simply hasn’t been on their side. This time, I believe things will be different, so I’m backing the hosts to take all three points.