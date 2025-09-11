RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Fulham vs Leeds prediction x.com/FulhamFC
Fulham
Fulham Fulham Schedule Fulham News Fulham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Leeds
Leeds Leeds Schedule Leeds News Leeds Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fulham
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday, September 13, in the fourth round of the English Premier League, Fulham will host Leeds at Craven Cottage. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Fulham have won just one of their last five home matches in the Premier League.
  • Leeds have lost only one of their previous eight away games.
  • All of Fulham’s matches this season have featured fewer than three goals.
  • In the 79 matches played between these clubs, Fulham leads the win tally 32 to 31.

Match preview

Last season, Fulham managed to avoid the relegation battle that many pundits had predicted for them. Now it’s clear the Cottagers have the potential to be solid mid-table contenders in the English top flight, and all favorites will have to take them seriously.

Fulham are still searching for their first win of the new campaign. In the opening round, they drew 1-1 away at Brighton, then earned another 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United. In their most recent outing, Marco Silva’s side suffered a controversial 0-2 defeat to Chelsea. As the transfer window closed, Fulham made a late push, signing two wingers: Samuel Chukwueze from Milan and Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Leeds are the new boys in the Premier League. After a two-year absence, Daniel Farke’s team is back in the top flight, aiming to secure their place for the season ahead. Over the summer, Leeds signed no fewer than ten new players, but it’s still too early to judge the impact of these reinforcements.

In their opening three matches, the Peacocks have collected four points. They started the season with a 1-0 home win over Everton, suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat to Arsenal, and before the international break, managed a goalless draw against Newcastle (0-0).

Probable lineups

  • Fulham: Bernd Leno, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Kenny Tete, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Rodrigo Muniz
  • Leeds: Lucas Perri, Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Ilia Gruev, Sean Longstaff, Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha, Wilfried Gnonto

Fulham vs Leeds prediction

Fulham have looked solid in all three of their matches so far, but luck simply hasn’t been on their side. This time, I believe things will be different, so I’m backing the hosts to take all three points.

Prediction on game Win Fulham
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Chicago Sky Odds: 1.5 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Minnesota Lynx Odds: 1.54 Golden State Valkyries Bet now 1xBet
Petrojet vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 10:00 Petrojet vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 2.23 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.58 Ismaily SC Recommended 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 Pharco vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 12 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.95 Elche Recommended Mostbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.56 Real Oviedo Bet now Melbet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 El Gouna FC Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores