“Sporting merit has lost its meaning.” Crystal Palace respond to CAS decision on relegation to Conference League

As the FA Cup holders, Crystal Palace were set to play in the group stage of the Europa League. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport recently upheld UEFA’s decision to relegate the Eagles to the Conference League due to breaches of multi-ownership regulations. The club has been open in expressing its disappointment.

Details: The London side publicly criticized UEFA’s current rules, highlighting that major trusts are often overlooked. Crystal Palace is also unhappy that current CAS procedures do not allow clubs to properly defend their rights. Nonetheless, the club has no plans to boycott the Conference League.