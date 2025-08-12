“Sporting merit has lost its meaning.” Crystal Palace respond to CAS decision on relegation to Conference League
As the FA Cup holders, Crystal Palace were set to play in the group stage of the Europa League. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport recently upheld UEFA’s decision to relegate the Eagles to the Conference League due to breaches of multi-ownership regulations. The club has been open in expressing its disappointment.
Details: The London side publicly criticized UEFA’s current rules, highlighting that major trusts are often overlooked. Crystal Palace is also unhappy that current CAS procedures do not allow clubs to properly defend their rights. Nonetheless, the club has no plans to boycott the Conference League.
Quote: “Just when we should have been celebrating our Super Cup victory at Wembley, UEFA’s decision, upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), shows that sporting merit has lost its meaning. While we respect the CAS tribunal members, the process is structured in such a way as to severely limit and, in our case, almost make it impossible to receive a fair hearing.
UEFA must fulfil its mandate by adopting consistent rules that are clearly communicated and applied with reasonable deadlines for remediation, with uniform sanctions, equal treatment for all clubs, and a proper appeals process,” the club’s statement read.