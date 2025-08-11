Still the Conference League. Crystal Palace lose CAS appeal

RU RU ES ES FR FR
No Europa League for the Eagles.
Last season, Crystal Palace won the FA Cup and were set to compete in the Europa League. However, due to a shared owner with Lyon, the Eagles will instead play in the Conference League. Now, this has become final.

Details: Crystal Palace filed an appeal with CAS, but, as has been officially confirmed, the English club lost the case. They will take part in the UEFA Conference League, while their Europa League spot will go to Nottingham Forest.

By the way, on Sunday, August 10, Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool in the English Super Cup match. Regular time ended 2-2, but the Eagles proved stronger in the penalty shootout, winning 3-2.

It was previously reported that the club might file a lawsuit in EU courts seeking compensation. This became possible after a recent European Court decision stating that the Court of Arbitration for Sport must provide more opportunities for appeals.

Reminder: After the play-off round draw for Europe's third-tier club competition, Crystal Palace removed all mentions of the tournament from their website, not even announcing their upcoming opponents.

