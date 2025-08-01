RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news EU court delivers an unprecedented ruling affecting football law

EU court delivers an unprecedented ruling affecting football law

A revolution is brewing.
Football news Today, 09:22
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
EU court delivers an unprecedented ruling affecting football law Getty Images

FIFA has long frowned upon football stakeholders taking their disputes to ordinary courts, insisting that all matters be resolved within football's own governing bodies. But civil courts are growing increasingly dissatisfied with this arrangement, potentially paving the way for radical change.

Details: According to Reuters, the European Union Court of Justice has ruled that national courts in EU countries must be able to review decisions made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne for compliance with EU law.

This landmark decision comes in the wake of an incident involving Belgian club Seraing, which was sanctioned by FIFA in 2015 for transferring a portion of players' economic rights to a third party—Maltese company Doyen Sports.

The sanctions were upheld by CAS and the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. The club challenged the ruling in a Belgian court, questioning whether FIFA’s regulations complied with EU law. The EU court sided with the club.

The court pointed out that in Seraing’s case, FIFA required the club to appeal exclusively to CAS, without offering any choice in how to resolve the dispute—a practice widespread in sports arbitration. This, the court found, is inconsistent with EU law.

For reference: At present, all CAS decisions can be appealed to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, but only about 6% of rulings are contested each year.

Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 10:07 What a twist! Iñaki and Nico Williams suspected of fraud in luxury car purchase Football news Today, 09:58 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025 Football news Today, 09:55 Bayern midfielder Palhinha returns to England. Medical already scheduled Lifestyle Today, 09:34 Court rejects Conor McGregor's appeal against rape conviction Football news Today, 09:25 Terrible news. Bayern Munich goalkeeper loses his son Football news Today, 09:22 EU court delivers an unprecedented ruling affecting football law Football news Today, 09:17 Marcus Rashford reacts to his second match in a Barcelona shirt Motorsport News Today, 08:54 Williams star Carlos Sainz arrives in Hungary for the next Formula 1 Grand Prix round Football news Today, 08:54 PSG could snatch Martinez from Manchester United Football news Today, 08:40 Big philosophy! Joan Laporta: Messi is Messi, and Yamal is Yamal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores