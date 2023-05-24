Spalletti told Napoli players about his decision to leave the club

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will definitely leave the team at the end of the season.

He announced his decision two weeks ago to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Before the game with Inter on Matchday 36 of Serie A (3-1), he also told the players about his departure.

Earlier, the media wrote that there were misunderstandings between Spalletti and the club owner.

It should be recalled that this season the Neapolitans became the champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years.