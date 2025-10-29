ES ES FR FR
"Spalletti? Juventus will make the right choice" - Francesco Totti comments on rumors of Spalletti's possible appointment at Juventus

"Spalletti? Juventus will make the right choice" - Francesco Totti comments on rumors of Spalletti's possible appointment at Juventus

The former Roma captain spoke highly of Spalletti.
Football news Today, 03:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Head coach Italy Luciano Spalletti and Francesco Totti smile during press conference Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Francesco believes Juventus will make the right choice if they decide to appoint Spalletti as head coach.

Details: In an interview with SkySports, 49-year-old former Roma and Italy striker, the legendary Francesco Totti, shared his thoughts on the potential appointment of 66-year-old Luciano Spalletti as Juventus’ new head coach, following the dismissal of Igor Tudor by the Bianconeri:

"Luciano Spalletti to Juventus? From what I’ve heard, he’s one of the candidates. I think Juventus will make the right choice. He’s a strong coach, very dynamic, always eager to achieve success wherever he works. Juventus would be making a great deal," Totti stated.

Francesco Totti retired in 2017 after a 20-year career with Roma. He made 785 appearances for Roma, scoring 307 goals and providing 205 assists. Totti also earned 58 caps for the Italian national team, in which he netted 9 goals.

Reminder: "I had no contact with Italian clubs" - Luciano Spalletti addresses rumors of possible Juventus appointment

