"I had no contact with Italian clubs" - Luciano Spalletti addresses rumors of possible Juventus appointment

Nothing is clear yet.

The 66-year-old coach remains out of work.

Details: In an interview with Calciomercato, Spalletti stated that he hasn't received any concrete offers from Juventus or other Serie A clubs:

"Am I the new #Juventus coach? I have had no contact with Italian clubs, but I want to return," said Spalletti.

Spalletti also shared his thoughts on whether Juventus are ready to reclaim the Scudetto:

"Is #Juventus ready to win the league? I don't know. Today, I'm the last person who can talk about Juve. Do I want to return to coaching? I'm fine, I have the ambition to put right what has happened to me recently. I'm waiting calmly."

See also: Eintracht vs Borussia: Who Will Advance to the Next Round of the German Cup?

Rumors are circulating in the media that the Juventus management wants to bring Spalletti in as a replacement for the recently dismissed Igor Tudor.

Throughout his coaching career, Luciano Spalletti has managed clubs such as Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Inter, and Napoli. He also led the Italian national team from 2023 to 2025.

Luciano #Spalletti: “Io nuovo allenatore della #Juventus? Non ho avuto alcun contatto con squadre italiane ma ho voglia di rientrare". #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/7Xge3ObPuE — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 28, 2025

Reminder: Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor