Yesterday, the England national team hosted the Australian national team as their guests. In the match, the English side secured a narrow victory over their opponents with a score of 1-0.

Jordan Henderson, the captain of the team, took to the field, but on the 62nd minute of the match, he was substituted for Kieran Trippier. During the substitution, the "Three Lions" fans in the stands expressed their disapproval towards the former Liverpool player, who is now playing in the Saudi Arabian Professional League. It's worth noting that Jordan Henderson moved from Liverpool to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq during the summer offseason under the management of Steven Gerrard.

After the match, England's national team coach, Gareth Southgate, expressed his lack of understanding regarding the fans' reaction and emphasized Henderson's role in the national team.

"I really don't understand it. He's a player who has featured in 79 matches for the England national team. His dedication and contributions to England are exceptional. His role both on and off the field is phenomenal. He is a very important and valuable player."

Jordan Henderson has been a part of the national team since 2012. Over his career, he has scored five goals and provided eight assists in all his appearances. He was also a silver medalist with the England national team in the 2020 European Championship.