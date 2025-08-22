Southampton close to selling their young talent previously eyed by Man United

Southampton’s 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling has drawn remarkable interest from top clubs. Even after the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, the battle for his signature raged on, and a clear frontrunner has now emerged.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Southampton have reached a fundamental agreement to transfer Dibling to Everton. The Toffees are set to pay around €50 million for the winger and will also grant Southampton a 20% cut from any future resale of the player.

An agreement has also been reached with Dibling himself on personal terms at Hill Dickinson Stadium, though the specifics remain undisclosed. If everything proceeds as planned, the 19-year-old winger will undergo a medical at Everton as early as the start of next week.

For the record: Earlier reports noted that Manchester United had shown serious interest in Dibling, but the Red Devils were only prepared to open talks with Southampton if they received a cash boost from winning the Europa League, which ultimately did not happen.