South Korea started the Asian Cup with a solid win

South Korea triumphed over Bahrain in the opening match of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, taking place in Qatar.

The first half posed challenges for the presumed favorites, yet, in the 39th minute, Hwang In-beom broke the deadlock with a precise strike into the upper right corner, eluding the goalkeeper's reach.

However, Bahrain's national team managed to surprise and level the score. In the 51st minute, following a free-kick delivery, the 31-year-old forward Abdul Al-Hashash headed in a goal. Nonetheless, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-In secured three points for Jürgen Klinsmann's side. His first goal was a true masterpiece, a long-range strike.

In the upcoming fixture, South Korea will face Jordan, while Bahrain will contend with Malaysia.

Asian Cup

Group E

South Korea 3-1 Bahrain

Goals: Hwang In-beom, 39; Lee Kang-In, 56, 69 – Al-Hashash, 51