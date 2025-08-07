Solid sum! Manchester United surprise Chelsea with Garnacho price tag

Not every club can splash this kind of cash.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have officially approached Manchester United with a transfer inquiry for 21-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Reports suggest United have slapped a £50 million price tag on the player—an amount Chelsea believe is inflated. The Blues are now exploring ways to bring the fee down and are considering several options to save on the deal.

Last season, Garnacho featured in 58 matches for Manchester United across all competitions, netting 11 goals and providing 10 assists. Despite these solid numbers, the player fell out with head coach Ruben Amorim—the two disagreed on Garnacho's position and role within the squad. As a result, the manager made it clear he does not see the Argentinian in his plans.

According to Transfermarkt, the winger's current market value is estimated at €45 million.

